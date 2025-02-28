Is Rob Gronkowski returning to NFL? 4x Super Bowl winner jokes about being “disappointed” with lack of interest from Tom Brady’s Raiders

Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski won't be returning to the NFL. There was a report in the beginning of the week that Gronkowski was looking to end his retirement and return to pro football. He last played in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

After the reports came out, Gronkowski spoke to Jordan Schultz and shut down any talks of him returning:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After Gronkowski made it clear he wasn't returning, he went on his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman and joked that he was mad at Tom Brady for not trying to lure him to the Las Vegas Raiders:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Tom did not hit me up. I'm pretty disappointed because Tom is now a team owner, and he's not even hitting me up. He doesn't even want me as a player anymore."

Of course, Gronkowski and Brady are close friends, but the tight end was jokingly upset that the Raiders didn't show interest in him when the rumor came out that he was eyeing a comeback, which of course wasn't true. Brady is a minority owner with the Raiders.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski jokingly shares fits for a potential return

Although Rob Gronkowski has shut down talks of him returning, he does think one team is the best fit for him.

Gronkowski said the LA Chargers would be the best fit due to their location:

“The Chargers would be a good possibility, and then I'm right there next to the nut house, and we could podcast and hang out. And I could sleep at the nut house every night before the games as well.”

Ad

Gronkowski also added that the Giants would be interesting as he doesn't know if he would make them better or worse:

“If I went to the New York Giants, I would either extend Daboll’s career or he would be fired on the spot after the season. It would be up to me. If he signed me, I could tell you that it would go either or, and I would lean more that his career would get extended."

Rob Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.