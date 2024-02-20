"Is that Russell Wilson's son???": Broncos QB's stepson Future goes viral after training with Steph Curry at NBA All-Star Weekend

Over the weekend, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his family attended the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. His stepson Future Zahir Wilburn had a memory he will never forget at the event.

Sitting court-side at the All-Star game, Wilburn was seen shooting with and getting some mentorship from Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry. The video was posted on ESPN's TikTok and went viral on social media for the heartwarming moment.

NFL fans react to Stephen Curry giving Future Zahir Wilburn basketball lessons during NBA All-Star weekend

Fans on social media were happy to see Russell Wilson's stepson Future Zahir Wilburn get basketball advice from Steph Curry. Many left comments, saying how sweet it was for Curry to give him lessons while others said how lucky Wilburn is to be receiving lessons from one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?

Russell Wilson during Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Russell Wilson was acquired by the Denver Broncos before the start of the 2022 season in a mega-deal that sent multiple first-round picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks in return.

Two seasons into a new deal that Denver gave him, it seems as if the two sides could divorce.

Recently, Wilson put up his $25 million Denver mansion for sale.

With Denver in the hunt for a playoff berth late into last season, Wilson was benched for the final two regular season games.

Many were confused as to why Denver decided to bench Wilson because he was having a much better season statistically than the previous one. It was later reported that the Broncos approached Wilson during their bye week and asked if he could take a pay cut. As expected, Wilson refused, resulting in the team benching him for the final two games of the season.

Wilson and his current status with the Broncos is up in the air and a trade isn't out of the picture this off-season.