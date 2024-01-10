Is Sam LaPorta playing this week? Exploring Lions TE’s status for Wildcard Round vs Rams

The final week of the regular season is fraught with danger for players, and for Detroit Lions' rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, this rang true. With the Lions needing to win if they had a hope of claiming the No. 2 seed in the NFC, head coach Dan Campbell played his starters.

With a playoff spot secured, there is always a danger of playing your starters in the final regular season game as the potential for injury is there - this happened with LaPorta.

The rookie suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruising that put his status for the team's Wild Card Round clash against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.

Dan Campbell offers Sam LaPorta an injury update

Given how much the rookie is a part of Ben Johnson's offense, losing him would be a huge blow to the Lions as he is a crucial part of Detroit's passing attack. Campbell gave an update about LaPorta's availability for the Wild Card Round. He said via Colton Pouncey of TheAthletic.com:

“He’s improving. He was out there in walkthrough. I don’t foresee us knowing anything or feeling like we have a real good picture until Friday afternoon..... But he’s improving.”

So, Lions fans will have to wait until Friday to see how Sam LaPorta is tracking with his knee injury.

Sam LaPorta is a huge part of the Lions' offense

Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions

The Lions, at the end of the regular season, had the 5th-ranked offense for points scored per game (27.1), and LaPorta was a big reason for that.

The rookie tight end had 10 receiving touchdowns in his first NFL season, which tied receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the most on the Lions offense.

Sam LaPorta also had the second-most receiving yards (889) and second-most receptions (86) on the Lions offense, as he trailed only St. Brown.

So, if Detroit doesn't have its second-best attacking weapon for a win-or-go-home game, then quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to find another weapon. He will have to choose one from Jameson Williams or Josh Reynolds to pick up the slack.

But we will have to wait another couple of days to see how LaPorta has recovered, and if he can't go, it will be a huge blow for the Lions.