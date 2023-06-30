Is Shannon Sharpe leaving Twitter? Viral Undisputed runaround leaves Hall of Famer fuming

Shannon Sharpe's life has undergone significant changes in recent weeks since he decided to part ways with Fox Sports' show, "The Undisputed," where he had been a part of for over half a decade alongside Skip Bayless.

While his future plans are uncertain, he currently has ample free time and has been more active on social media. However, along with the increased visibility, he has also had to deal with trolls using his time at "The Undisputed" to create Twitter jokes, which has understandably frustrated him.

First, a Twitter user created a meme using the voice of Sharpe's emotional farewell to Skip Bayless which was noticed by the three-time Super Bowl champion, to which he did have a laugh but said that "people should leave him alone because he wasn't bothering nobody"

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Kevín @KevOnStage When you promised her rounds and only delivered ROUND. When you promised her rounds and only delivered ROUND. https://t.co/rOpjQh15OH I tell ya what. Y’all going to leave me alone. I ain’t bothering nobody 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/kevonstage/sta… I tell ya what. Y’all going to leave me alone. I ain’t bothering nobody 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/kevonstage/sta…

But another user took the opportunity to recreate the same meme with a different moment from the show, to which he seemed not to like so much:

Why is Shannon Sharpe leaving "Undisputed"? Is there any clear reason?

Since the news broke on late May, there has been a lot of speculation as to why he decided to call it quits on his time at Fox Sports, but nobody has said the clear reason for the change yet.

His relationship with Skip Bayless doesn't look the same in 2023, and this could be the case. Although they've kept it professional, the two had a big discussion on the show after Bayless' insensitive tweet about the Damar Hamlin situation while it unfolded. Sharpe even missed the show the day after the incident.

Another speculation that has arisen is about the lack of topic selection on the show, with Skip picking most of the topics debated by the pair. Clearly, after seven years with Bayless, he feels that he can demand more freedom in his projects, and that's a fair assessment.

While the real reasons will remain unknown until he talks about them, there are no clear motives given for the buyout. The financial compensation is also undisclosed.

