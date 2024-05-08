"Is Shannon Sharpe a rainbow?": Ex-Bucs WR Antonio Brown appears to question former Broncos star's sexuality

Antonio Brown has long raised the eyebrows of fans with some of his opinions. From comments about WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark to NFL great Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, it seems that nothing is off-limits for Brown. However, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star managed to find a new frontier by openly speculating about renowned analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Speaking on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Brown appeared to question Sharpe's sexual orientation.

"He hard on himself. He taking back shots, front shots. I don't know what's the deal with Shannon Sharpe," Antonio Brown said. "Is Shannon shot a part of a rainbow? Is he a leprechaun or no, Mr. Whitlock, is he or is he not?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brown, a confessed outsider, appears to have no inside information in connection to Shannon Sharpe. The remark came in a barrage of incoherent adjacent questions about various things in the media.

It was not the first time Brown had made a similar accusation against the former Denver Broncos tight end. Posting on X in March, Brown appeared to call out Sharpe for his choice of bag, draping it over his shoulder as if it were a purse.

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown complains of double standard with Tom Brady

Tom Brady at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One

Among the Sharpe questions, Antonio Brown asked why Tom Brady's alleged child support never generated stories but his own child support did. Of course, Brady has been back in the news this week for Netflix's live event, "The Roast of Tom Brady," where his parenthood was the subject of several jokes throughout Sunday night.

Sam Jay, one of the roasters of the evening, made a joke about how the quarterback was "too Black for Boston." In listing the reasons why, she claimed that Tom Brady didn't raise his kids. Of course, it is unclear if the shot was made because of his history of fathering kids with two different women and then guessing that he was begrudgingly paying child support.

On the other hand, some may claim the shot was made because he prioritized winning for the New England Patriots and Buccaneers over diving headfirst into fatherhood in his late 30s instead of waiting until his mid-40s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback