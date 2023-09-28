Is Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs game vs Jets? Pop star reported to attend SNF after drawing 24,300,000 viewers

Taylor Swift might've liked NFL games. So much that, a week after attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in support of Travis Kelce, she will again be watching him play - this time, in a primetime game.

The superstar singer is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 1, at MetLife Stadium in New York, sources told Front Office Sports. This will be the second straight time she will be supporting Travis Kelce, after drawing 24.3 million viewrs to last week's Chiefs game vs Bears.

With Taylor Swift attending a primetime game with a national audience, chances are that NBC will draw one of its biggest viewerships of the season, with many Swift fans turning into the game to see her even if they're not NFL fans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: What is going on between them?

The rumors are strong about the pair, with the singer attending the game next to his momma, Donna Kelce, and leaving the Arrowhead Stadium right next to him.

Rumors say the pair first met after the singer made a July 9 concert at the Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce was trying to meet her and offer a friendship bracelet, but he wasn't able to do so.

With one of the biggest fanbases in the world, it took just three days for Taylor Swift fans to get to know everything about Travis Kelce. She went crazy when Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the score to 41-0 in a rout of the Chicago Bears.

It was still a mystery until last week, when his brother, Jason, confirmed they were seeing each other during their podcast 'New Heights'. Later, Travis Kelce went to the Pat McAfee show and addressed the rumors himself.

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

There has been no official confirmation if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a serious relationship, but it looks like a matter of time before they make it official.