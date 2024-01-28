Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Latest on Travis Kelce's girlfriend's plans for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had the fortune of having the undivided attention of the NFL, for better or for worse.

Over the Chiefs' past few games, Swift has been an enthusiastic presence, cheering Travis Kelce on with all her might from the comfort of her VIP suite. There were some doubts over whether Swift would be in attendance at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore today, given the hostile nature of the game.

Those doubts were swiftly dispelled when the 12-time Grammy winner was spotted at the Ravens stadium an hour before kickoff.

Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs vs Ravens with Keleigh Teller

Ravens fans had a bit of fun with a bunch of Taylor Swift edits feeding into a frenzy of Ravens hype. In any case, it appears she paid little heed to those posts.

Swift took her usual place in a suite with her friend Keleigh Teller. As with most game days, it is likely that she will be joined by Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and by Jason Kelce, who went viral last weekend at Highmark Stadium after chugging beers with Bills Mafia while shirtless in the Buffalo cold.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. hoping against sharing a suite with Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes

The NFL has focused considerable attention on anything and everything Swift does in her suite, right from hip bumpin Brittany Mahomes after a touchdown, to swag surfing with the fans at the stadium.

The opinion on that coverage has been mixed.

One man who made his opinion clear, though, is Patrick Mahomes' father.

In an interview with Audacy earlier this week, Pat Mahomes Sr. was asked whether he would be sharing a suite with Swift and Brittany on Sunday.

He replied:

"I hope not."

It's not all bad, though. Pat Mahomes Sr. earlier described Swift as "down to earth".

In a separate interview, he recalled introducing himself to Swift.

“I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."