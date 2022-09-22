New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has shown his skills in different positions on the field, be it quarterback, wide receiver, or tight end. From time to time, the Saints have experimented with Hill in different positions. Hill has even started one game so far as a tight end this season.

He might not be a TE1 for the Saints, but in the last two games, he's played an important role in the Saints' offense.

Fantasy footballers who drafted Hill are in doubt as to whether he's the right choice for their team after reports came of him being injured.

Hill showcased his talent in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he made four rushing attempts for 81 yards with one touchdown and one reception. In his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, he made three rushing attempts for 14 yards with no touchdowns.

Is Taysom Hill a good Fantasy pick in 2022?

Things to consider about Taysom Hill

After serving as a backup quarterback for the Saints, Taysom Hill will now play as a tight end for the 2022-23 season. Considering his new capacity, he might not be an ideal fantasy pick for the season. Though his rushing abilities have been impressive in the last five seasons with the Saints, he's only caught 34 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

Taysom Hill fantasy football stats

Hill signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers after he went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Packers released him after the 2017 preseason and he joined the New Orleans Saints right after the release.

Hill has started in 27 games out of the 67 he's played and has completed 172 passes out of 268 attempts. He threw for 2,025 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. In the last three seasons, he has scored an average of 122 fantasy points. Last year, he had 125 fantasy points with an average of 10.4 points per game.

Due to the Saints using him as a 'Swiss Army Knife,' he isn't in a position to put up tremendous stats. Overall, you should pass on Hill this season and look for better options like George Kittle, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Schultz, or Dawson Knox. Or if you want a Saints tight end on your fantasy roster, then Adam Trautman is still a much better choice than Hill.

