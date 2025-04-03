"Is there a temptation to suck for Arch Manning?"- NFL exec questions Browns' strategy amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a solid quarterback. Their disastrous run under Deshaun Watson is something that needs to be addressed. According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, an anonymous NFL executive questioned whether the Browns will tank to potentially acquire Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning next year.

Given the weak QB draft class, he sees this as a possibility for the AFC North franchise.

"It's such a weak quarterback draft and free-agency class at this position. Is there a temptation to suck for Arch Manning?"

Shedeur Sanders is considered the second-best quarterback option in this year's draft. Some draft experts project him to be picked up by the Cleveland Browns with the No.2 overall pick. However, a few NFL executives question whether he will be the best viable solution for them.

On the other hand, Arch Manning is gearing up to take over as the Longhorns' starting quarterback after the departure of Quinn Ewers. However, there is no guarantee that Arch Manning will forego his collegiate eligibility to declare for next year's draft.

Another NFL exec questioned that if tanking was the Browns' strategy, the decision to provide DE Myles Garrett with a four-year, $160 million deal made no sense.

"You are not guaranteed Arch Manning is going to come out, or that he will agree to go to Cleveland, so my guess is they draft a quarterback this year. If you were tanking, I don't know why you would give Myles Garrett all that money."

Shedeur Sanders could be a viable option for the Cleveland Browns. But recent reports suggest that they could be interested in prioritizing Penn State star Abdul Carter with the second overall pick.

NFL executive urges the Cleveland Browns to take a cautious approach on quarterbacks

The disaster with the Deshaun Watson deal should be a lesson learned for the franchise. According to NFL analyst Matt Miller, Cleveland should now learn from this mistake to avoid a similar outcome in the future.

On last Wednesday's episode of the 'Up and Adams' Show, Miller talked about how lightly the franchise should tread when it comes to acquiring a quarterback.

"You can't take a quarterback if you don't love one, and I think that's the key for so many of these teams," Miller said. "Cleveland made a mistake with Deshaun Watson. Like the owners have come out and said, we messed up. We shouldn't have given him that contract. Now, we got to learn from it. I think the lesson you learn from that is that you can't reach for a quarterback."

Matt Miller then talked about the interest in Shedeur Sanders. He stated that the Browns should pick him up only if they actually believe in his talent to help them overcome the slump that they are in.

The 2025 NFL draft begins on April 24 till April 26.

