Is Todd Gurley still playing in the NFL?

Todd Gurley is one NFL player who made it big at a very young age. He entered the league when he was 21 years old and became one of the best running backs of his generation. He played five seasons with the Rams and one with the Atlanta Falcons in his six-year career. So where is he now?

Todd Gurley's career lasted longer than the average RB career of 2.57 years. The three-time Pro Bowler had a successful NFL career. He was a reigning All-Pro champion in 2017 and 2018, Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Offensive Rookie Player of the Year in 2015, and MVP runner-up in 2017.

Currently, Todd Gurley is not competing in the NFL and has remained away from the league since 2021. Since his last season, he has focused on building his empire and has been successful in doing so. Gurley is currently involved with the Fan Controlled Football League and is a part-owner of the Beasts (a football team competing in the FCFL) with Marshawn Lynch, Miro, and Renee Montgomery.

Todd Gurley has revealed his love for football and how much he enjoys watching it on his TV, but he doesn't miss playing on the gridiron. He is happy and content with what he is doing now and has no plans to return to the NFL. Via NBC LX, he said:

“There was not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there. I appreciated my time in the league, and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Todd Gurley saw his former team win the Super Bowl in 2021 and couldn't stop praising the efforts of his former teammates, especially Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and his former head coach Sean McVay. At 28 years old, Gurley hasn't officially retired and is currently a free agent.

Todd Gurley's timeline

Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons

The St. Louis Rams drafted former Georgia star Todd Gurley in the first round as the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. In his rookie year, he made 229 rushing attempts for 1,106 yards and had ten touchdowns. He made it to the Pro Bowl and was also named the Offensive Rookie Player of the Year in 2015.

The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016. Gurley started in all 16 games he played with the Los Angeles Rams and recorded 885 rushing yards in 278 attempts with six touchdowns. His best years were yet to come in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, he rushed for 1,305 yards and had 13 touchdowns. He also had 788 receiving yards and another six receiving touchdowns. He made it to his second Pro Bowl and was named the All-Pro champion and the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

In 2018, Gurley helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl but lost to the Brady-led Patriots 13-3. Twenty-eighteen was his best year, where he had 1,251 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, his performance saw a decline, and he was less explosive as compared to his past performances. He was only 25 years old, but could only average 3.8 yards per carry that year. The Rams released him after the 2019 season. He, then, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2020.

The 2020 was a quiet season for Gurley, who managed only 3.4 yards per carry. After this season, Gurley hit free agency and was never retained by any football team in the coming years. Although he isn't retired yet, Todd Gurley has made a name for himself both on-field and off-field.

