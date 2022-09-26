“Doesn't get any easier next week going up against Chiefs” - Tom Brady already dreading facing in-form Patrick Mahomes after poor display vs Packers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a crucial low-scoring game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The struggles of the Buccaneers on the offensive end continued as their defense once again showed up against a really good team.

The Buccaneers have scored just 51 points in three games so far, and that has been largely due to the fact that they have missed many key players on the offensive end. Injuries to receivers and O-Line men have made life difficult for Tom Brady and his team.

They'll now face another tough challenge in Week 4 against arguably one of the best teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady knows how tough the challenge ahead of him is, and said this after the loss to the Packers:

“It's just there's a lot to it so bad execution on offense at a time where we need a good execution and we didn't get it and there was a lot of times we a lot other bad execution.”

“We got to play better on offense, we got to do a lot better job we haven't scored many points all season so three games, we got to get a lot better.”

Tom Brady continued:

“So, we are 2-1, there is a lot of football left. We'll keep working at it. And doesn't get any easier next week going up against Chiefs, but you know, no one feels sorry for us. Nor should we, just gotta go back to work"

The Buccaneers are currently 2-1, and are firmly sitting top in the standings of the NFC South. They know they'll be the frontrunners to win their division, but their offense needs to step up if they want to cement themselves as a Super Bowl contender.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes face each other in Week 4

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Many believe that once Tom Brady retires, Patrick Mahomes will be the one to certify himself as the next in line to match Brady's greatness. So far in his young career, Mahomes has shown that he has all the tools to become one of the game's greatest.

Brady defeated Mahomes in the Super Bowl a couple of seasons ago, and that acted as a barrier for Mahomes in catching up on Brady's Super Bowl count. In Week 4, they'll face each other once again, and Mahomes would love to get a win against Tom Brady in what might be the last meeting between the two.

The Chiefs are currently in better form than the Buccaneers, but they also lost a game against the Indianapolis Colts, which they should have won. Both teams are currently 2-1, and it will be interesting to see which quarterback inspires his team to a win in Week 4.

