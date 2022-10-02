Is Tom Brady playing tonight vs Chiefs in Week 4?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to their first loss of the 2022 NFL season last week when they hosted the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers' two early touchdowns were enough to seal the game for the Packers despite a resilient shot at a comeback by the Bucs.

The NFC South champs, though, now have another mountain to climb as they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Brady going through some personal setbacks, it seems more than likely that he will feature in the tie against the Chiefs barring any late injury setback.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has been training with his and is listed as available on the Bucs team roster. He is expected to start against the Chiefs in what could be a crucial tie for the side in their attempt to win another Super Bowl.

The tie itself, though, was a much debated upon topic due to the presence of Hurricane Ian, which has affected multiple areas of Florida. There were talks in the league about the game being potentially shifted to the Minneapolis Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium had things kept deterioarting in the area.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, in a statement announced that their Week 4 matchup on Sunday night would be played out at the Raymond James Staidum as planned:

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."

Tom Brady's Fantasy Football update and predictions

Tom Brady has struggled with form ever since the start of the 2022 NFL season. So far, The 45-year-old quarterback has thrown for 673 passing yards while accounting for only three touchdowns.

The positive news for TB12 though is the return of some valuable offensive assets. Mike Evans (suspension), Julio Jones (knee), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Russell Gage could all potentially return for the side's Sunday Night Football tie against the Chiefs.

Despite his recent struggles, it would be foolish not to start Brady in Week 4 for one's fantasy team as we have seen time and again in the past how Brady has comeback against all odds to prove his doubters wrong.

