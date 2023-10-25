Travis Kelce makes stance clear on COVID vaccine debate with Aaron Rodgers after "Mr. Pfizer" dig

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce have one thing in common. Both of them are great football players. Where they differ, however, is how they feel about COVID vaccines.

On one hand, you have the Chiefs tight end who was featured in a Pfizer advertisement this year, asking people to take a booster vaccine.

On the other hand, the New York Jets quarterback is a famous vaccine skeptic. He memorably refused to say whether he was vaccinated and instead said he was immunized when he was with the Green Bay Packers. He also has thrown doubt over the efficacy of vaccines and forcefully pushed back against those who have advocated for taking the shot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After appearing on the Pfizer ad, Aaron Rodgers called Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" and indicated that he was willing to debate COVID-19 vaccines with him. Travis Kelce has now come out and given his thoughts on the topic. He said he acknowledges that the quarterback has the right to have his own views on the matter and he has no issues with that.

"He has his ways. He has his thoughts on how he feels about things. And he has the right to have that. How you feel about certain things is up to you. To each his own and I think he was just having fun with it."

Travis Kelce shoots down idea of debate with Aaron Rodgers on COVID vaccine

Travis Kelce then confirmed that he is focused on football. Patrick Mahomes and his connection with his tight end remains one of the reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year.

Kelce said that he has no interest in debating the New York Jets quarterback.

Expand Tweet

"I'm no debater, man. You're not going to see me out here, you know, going into a great debate against Aaron Rodgers over something like that. I think it's all fun and games... I got all the respect for him."

The Chiefs tight end also confirmed that his respect for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has not diminished in the slightest because of this issue.