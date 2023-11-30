Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. They've each led their teams to a 8-3 record and play for two of the top teams in the AFC.

Both the Chiefs and Dolphins could represent the AFC this year in the Super Bowl. When the two faced off earlier this season in Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs got the better of the Dolphins. While many thought that the game would be a shootout, the Chiefs won 21-14.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has played with both Mahomes and Tagovailoa as his quarterback, said that this year's Dolphins team is better than the 2019-2020 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The way we practice, the way we play for one another is something that I've never seen before in a team. I won a Super Bowl, and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on (Kansas City)."

This caused ESPN's Get Up analyst and former NFL center Jeff Saturday to respond that the Dolphins play in a much easier division than the Chiefs. He doesn't agree with Hill's take. Saturday said:

"Let's take out that 70 point day. Listen, here's the other part. Like it's the, it's the competition you're going against right now. And you talked about their defense. This is number one in the league since week eight, by the way. Their fans all came out yesterday about their defense. But here's the bottom line."

"What offenses have they when you're playing the Jets and the Giants and you play in the AFC East with New England's offense, like you ain't facing the most formidable, right. So when Casey is playing what he's talking about versus what Miami is doing right now, I would tell you that as much as I appreciate Tyreek Hill backing up his football team, those Chiefs were legit."

Who has better odds of winning the 2023 MVP, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa?

Patrick Mahomes dueing Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Entering Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, neither Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa are the MVP favorite.

While Mahomes has been the favorite for much of the season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite now. Entering Week 13, Hurts' odds are +140.

Mahomes is second, with odds at +350. Tagovailoa is lands a few spots behind Mahomes at fifth, with +800 odds. It's interesting to see their odds so wide apart, as Tagovailo has more yards, touchdown passes, a better compeltion percentage and a higher passer rating than Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has far less talent than Tagovailoa and still has his Chiefs at 8-3 as one of the contenders in the conference.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jeff Saturday, Tyreek Hill, ESPN, and H/T Sportskeeda