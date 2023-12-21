Is Tutu Atwell playing tonight vs Saints? Exploring Rams WR's status for Week 16 TNF

Tutu Atwell has become an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams offense this season. The wideout has racked up 476 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions across 13 games.

However, Atwell picked up a head injury in the Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens while attempting a catch on a pass by Mattew Stafford. The receiver did not play in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, as he was unable to pass the concussion protocol before the game.

Here's the latest on Atwell for Week 16 Thursday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tutu Atwell playing tonight vs Saints in Week 16?

Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell

Barring any late injury or setback, Tutu Atwell is expected to play in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay also confirmed the same earlier this week.

Expand Tweet

Atwell took part in full practice sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He cleared the concussion protocols on Monday and should feature against the Saints in Week 16 on Thursday night.

Atwell has become one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets this season. The duo has linked up well and will play a key role for the Rams in their hunt for a playoff berth.

Week 16 Thursday Night Football: How to watch Rams vs Saints live?

The Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints contest will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Los Angeles can catch the game live on the local channel FOX 11 while those in New Orleans can watch the matchup on WDSU 6.

The Rams-Saints matchup can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

: Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Stadium : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Date : Thursday, Dec. 21

: Thursday, Dec. 21 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans)

: FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV