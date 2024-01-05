Is Tyreek Hill playing this week? Dolphins WR’s status explored for SNF clash vs Bills

Tyreek Hill has ensured that he's worth the four-year, $120 million contract the Miami Dolphins gave him during the 2022 offseason. The All-Pro wideout has a league-leading 1,717 yards with one regular season game left.

Hill also clinched his third consecutive season with at least 100 receptions and is second in the league in yards after the catch (639). But will he suit up in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills for a crucial showdown for the AFC East title?

Tyreek Hill's injury update

Hill's ankle injury made him a limited participant during their Wednesday practice for Week 18. However, he did not participate the following day because his house caught fire after a child reportedly played with a lighter. He was seen outside his house wearing a boot over his injured ankle.

Tyreek Hill's status during Friday practice will determine if he will suit up against the Bills, as his status remains unspecified.

But while his foot and ankle injuries have bothered him since Week 11, he has missed only one game since. The five-time All-Pro sat out their Week 15 game versus the New York Jets, which the Dolphins still won.

However, he was a limited participant 11 times and did not practice eight times since Week 11, per the team's injury reports. He was also listed with an ankle injury in Week 3 but helped the Dolphins score 70 points on the Denver Broncos. Hill finished that game with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Aside from his current injury, Hill also appeared on the Week 8 report due to a hip injury. Despite that concern, he played against the New England Patriots and became the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards after the first eight games.

An all-important Week 18 game for Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins

The Dolphins would want a healthy Hill in Week 18 because the AFC East title is at stake. Whoever takes the clash between Miami and Buffalo will win the division and earn home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round.

Conversely, the loser of this Sunday Night Football matchup will start the postseason on the road. While Tyreek Hill isn't 100 percent, he has played solid football over their last two games. He had nine catches for 99 yards in Week 16 against the Cowboys.

The former West Alabama standout had six receptions for 76 yards versus the Baltimore Ravens a week later. A fully-healed Hill will be an ace against a Bills defense that surrenders only 198.4 passing yards per game, the seventh-best in the league.