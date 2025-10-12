  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Is he wearing a skirt": NFL fans troll JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions SNF showdown

"Is he wearing a skirt": NFL fans troll JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions SNF showdown

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 22:59 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
"Is he wearing a skirt": NFL fans troll JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions SNF showdown (Credit: IMAGN)

JuJu Smith-Schuster caused an impact hours before he took the field as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Detroit Lions in Week 6's Sunday Night Football matchup. The veteran wide receiver has had a solid start to the 2025 NFL season, becoming a solid weapon for Patrick Mahomes in his third campaign with the AFC West franchise.

Ad

Smith-Schuster arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an all-white outfit to celebrate his Samoan heritage. The Chiefs' X account shared a picture of the wide receiver arriving at the stadium with the ie faitaga and 'ulafala, commonly worn on Samoa's White Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans reacted to JuJu Smith-Schuster's outfit selection, with some wondering what was behind the same.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Is he wearing a skirt??" one fan asked.
Ad
"Everyone looking at the skirt but I’m tryna figure out how he got Roman reigns ula fala????" another fan asked.
Ad
"Oh he’s going off tonight," another fan said.
Ad

Others went along with the outfit, embraced JuJu Smith-Schuster wearing it and even brought up WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who also has Samoan heritages and has made it part of his character.

"Tribal chief JuJu," one fan said.
"I really don't care about repping off the field or celebrations after every single catch to be honest I just want to win games and be professional," another fan said.
Ad
"acknowledge HIM !!!" another fan said.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs are eager to get back to winning ways after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in the final seconds of that duel.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver has been targeted 21 times this season, catching 16 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster explained his Samoan heritage during his Steelers tenure

This isn't the first time JuJu Smith-Schuster has arrived at a game wearing the all-white outfit. Back in 2019, the wide receiver revealed he came from a Samoan family and wanted to celebrate it ahead of a 24-17 win over the LA Chargers six years ago.

Ad
"I grew up in a big Samoan family, and this culture is a huge part of my life. Coming back to LA, it was special for me to represent my heritage in the city I grew up in with hundreds of my family and friends in the stands. Last Sunday was White Sunday, a day in Samoa to celebrate childhood and the children in the community. I wore all white to celebrate the holiday. Proud to have Samoan blood and represent the culture," he wrote on Instagram.
About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications