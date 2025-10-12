"Is he wearing a skirt": NFL fans troll JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions SNF showdown

JuJu Smith-Schuster caused an impact hours before he took the field as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Detroit Lions in Week 6's Sunday Night Football matchup. The veteran wide receiver has had a solid start to the 2025 NFL season, becoming a solid weapon for Patrick Mahomes in his third campaign with the AFC West franchise.Smith-Schuster arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an all-white outfit to celebrate his Samoan heritage. The Chiefs' X account shared a picture of the wide receiver arriving at the stadium with the ie faitaga and 'ulafala, commonly worn on Samoa's White Sunday.Many fans reacted to JuJu Smith-Schuster's outfit selection, with some wondering what was behind the same. &quot;Is he wearing a skirt??&quot; one fan asked. Granny✝️🇺🇸🌻 @gjfindleyLINKIs he wearing a skirt??&quot;Everyone looking at the skirt but I’m tryna figure out how he got Roman reigns ula fala????&quot; another fan asked. Jay @JFNB_sznLINKEveryone looking at the skirt but I’m tryna figure out how he got Roman reigns ula fala????&quot;Oh he’s going off tonight,&quot; another fan said. Laugh Now, Cry Later @LaughNCryLaterrLINKOh he’s going off tonightOthers went along with the outfit, embraced JuJu Smith-Schuster wearing it and even brought up WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who also has Samoan heritages and has made it part of his character. &quot;Tribal chief JuJu,&quot; one fan said. &quot;I really don't care about repping off the field or celebrations after every single catch to be honest I just want to win games and be professional,&quot; another fan said. &quot;acknowledge HIM !!!&quot; another fan said. JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs are eager to get back to winning ways after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in the final seconds of that duel. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver has been targeted 21 times this season, catching 16 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.JuJu Smith-Schuster explained his Samoan heritage during his Steelers tenure This isn't the first time JuJu Smith-Schuster has arrived at a game wearing the all-white outfit. Back in 2019, the wide receiver revealed he came from a Samoan family and wanted to celebrate it ahead of a 24-17 win over the LA Chargers six years ago.&quot;I grew up in a big Samoan family, and this culture is a huge part of my life. Coming back to LA, it was special for me to represent my heritage in the city I grew up in with hundreds of my family and friends in the stands. Last Sunday was White Sunday, a day in Samoa to celebrate childhood and the children in the community. I wore all white to celebrate the holiday. Proud to have Samoan blood and represent the culture,&quot; he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post