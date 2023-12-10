Is weather affecting NFL games? Week 14’s conditions explored for Baltimore, Dallas, Detroit, and more

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season is serving up some surprising results, and the weather in those games is playing a factor.

In New York, the Jets humbled CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, with the rookie quarterback having the worst game of his young NFL career, completing only 10 of 23 pass attempts for 91 yards. He exited the game with a head injury, but the game was well beyond his team's reach before he left the field.

The weather for the game between the Jets and Texans in East Rutherford was less than ideal, with wind speed approaching 30 miles per hour.

While Stroud struggled under the duress of poor weather and the Jets' defense's excellent play, quarterback Zach Wilson thrived, delivering a season-best performance. He threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in an upset 30-6 win for the home team.

In Baltimore, the Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams also battled in pouring rain.

However, the weather seemingly did not affect either team much, as they combined to play a high-scoring game. The score was tied 31-31 after the end of four quarters, sending the game to overtime. The Ravens won the game courtesy of a Tylan Wallace walk-off touchdown.

The cold weather in Chicago seemingly did affect Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. They suffered a surprising 28-13 loss to the Bears, stumbling in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC standings. Goff completed only 20 of 35 pass attempts for 161 and one touchdown. He tossed two interceptions and also lost a fumble.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had an efficient outing, completing 19 of 33 pass attempts for 223 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 58 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Weather update for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The marquee matchup in Week 14 will feature the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to the AT&T stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The weather in Dallas is expected to be a breezy 42 degrees. However, that won't affect proceedings during the game as the AT&T Stadium has a closed rooftop.

The game between the two divisional rivals on Sunday is a must-win for the Cowboys. A win will see them usurp the Eagles atop the NFC East standings. But if both teams finish the season with a 14-3 record, Philadelphia will win the division courtesy of a tiebreaker.

The Cowboys will have to win on Sunday and hope the Eagles lose at least one more game in their final four games of the regular season.