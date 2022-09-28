Is former NFL first-round pick Will Fuller still playing football?

Will Fuller was one of the best prospects out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. The overall 21st pick of the 2016 NFL Draft joined the Houston Texans and stayed with them until 2020. He missed out on the last five games of the 2020 season and the first game of the 2021 NFL season for violating the NFL's drug policy.

Fuller joined the Miami Dolphins for the 2021 season but missed out on the majority of it due to a finger injury. But where is he now? Is he still a viable fantasy pick option for you to pick?

Is Will Fuller still playing football?

Injuries kept Will Fuller out of the side for most of the 2021 NFL season. He is currently an unsigned free agent. With the 2022 NFL season already underway, it remains to be seen whether he will play football this season or not.

The 28-year-old wide receiver still has much to offer to any team and can be a great addition to increase depth in the receiving area.

Why did the Miami Dolphins let go of Will Fuller?

When the Miami Dolphins signed the mercurial speedster for the 2021 NFL season, he was already serving a six-game ban for breaching the NFL's policy for performance enhancing drugs.

He missed the first game of the 2021 NFL season and played only two games before breaking his thumb and spending the remainder of the season on the injured reserve list.

The Miami Dolphins never got to see him in action again and decided not to pursue extending his one-year contract with them.

Will Fuller’s Fantasy performance

The former Texans star is still an unsigned free agent with the 2022 NFL season already underway. The wide receiver is a strong option for any NFL team to add to their receiver depth. However, concerns about his injuries always remain as he has missed 42 games in the 6 NFL seasons he has played.

There were rumors of him being scouted by certain NFL teams ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. It seems likely that the former Texans might be picked by a franchise at a latter stage of the season or going into the playoffs. Thus, he remains a questionable fantasy pick.

The wideout is not a very reliable fantasy pick because he is yet to be signed by any NFL franchise. If he is indeed signed by a franchise, his impact as a fantasy pick depends on who he is signed by.

