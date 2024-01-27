Is Zach Ertz playing this week? Latest on Lions TE for NFC Championship Game vs 49ers 

Zach Ertz's debut for the Detroit Lions will have to wait. The veteran tight end signed with the team last week after spending almost two months on the shelf following his mutual exit from the Arizona Cardinals in November.

Ertz was expected to sign with a contender immediately. He was heavily linked with a return to the Philadelphia Eagles, who were flying him when he was released by the Cardinals. However, he decided to remain a free agent until after the divisional round of the playoffs concluded.

Last week, the three-time Pro Bowler ended his hiatus and signed with the Lions. Detroit desperately needed help at the tight end position after Brock Wright suffered a season-ending injury in their 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star rookie Sam LaPorta has a knee injury, which almost ruled him out from last week's game.

Despite being shorthanded at the tight end position, the Lions have left Ertz on the practice squad, ruling him out of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The veteran tight end will undoubtedly be disappointed about the outcome. He waited two months to sign with a team that he could help with a Super Bowl. However, he now faces the prospect of having his season ended without seeing the field in the playoffs.

What happened to Zach Ertz?

Zach Ertz won't play on Sunday vs. 49ers

Zach Ertz is reportedly a healthy scratch for the Detroit Lions. With Sam LaPorta scheduled to play, the team is comfortable heading to San Francisco with the rookie tight end and Anthony Firkser.

This season, Ertz played seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a quad injury while ruled him out of the team's subsequent five games. Ertz and the team parted ways after he requested a release following the team's 37-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ertz signed with the Lions' practice squad last Monday and reportedly had no injury issues. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked whether the veteran tight end would make his debut for the team on Sunday against the 49ers. He said:

"It's just a matter of, 'Is this the week to use him?'"

For reasons unknown, the Lions felt Zach Ertz wasn't ready to help the team. He'll now watch from the sidelines and hope Detroit pulls off the upset win in Santa Clara. That would give him two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl and potentially make his debut for the Lions in the season's final game.