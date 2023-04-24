Is Zach Wilson the new Jordan Love? Aaron Rodgers trade could doom Jets' QB2

Aaron Rodgers has finally arrived in New York as the former Green Bay Packers quarterback finally agreed on a trade. With him on the New York Jets, the team has immediately become a Super Bowl contender and the expectations will be quite high for them next season.

Last season, the Jets showed immense potential but were held back by their quarterbacks. Zach Wilson's second year in the NFL turned out to be a disaster, while Mike White, who showed promise, eventually got hurt.

Mike White has already signed with the Miami Dolphins, and it is expected that Zach Wilson will be the backup to Rodgers next season. Being a backup to the four-time NFL MVP has both its advantages and flaws.

As witnessed in the instance of Jordan Love, the former first-round pick did not get enough playing time while Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers. Something similar is likely to happen to Wilson, who won't be called upon unless the veteran quarterback gets hurt or misses a game on purpose.

Aaron Rodgers will surely improve the New York Jets, but whether he will be a suitable mentor to Wilson remains to be seen. While no Packers teammates have openly criticized Rodgers, some believe the quarterback prefers to surround himself with veteran guys rather than being actively engaged with young players on the team.

Aaron Rodgers' is Zach Wilson's idol

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson: New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

Zach Wilson grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers and will now have the opportunity to share the locker room with him. Whether it will work in his favor or not remains to be seen, but it could certainly be a great opportunity for him to improve his game.

Last season, Wilson led the Jets to a 27-10 win over the Packers, and he was quite happy with the win. Here's what Wilson said about Rodgers in the buildup to that game:

"To be on the same field as him is cool," Wilson said, "I've been watching this guy since I was born, which is kind of crazy.' I'm sure it'll be the same thing in this game."

As of now, the Jets players have completely lost faith in Wilson and are hoping that Rodgers will lead them to the promised land. This big move could work either way for both the Jets and Zach Wilson, but considering the talent on their roster, it was the right move to bring a quarterback like Rodgers.

