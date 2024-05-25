  • NFL
  • Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch clears the air on former Raiders star's retirement rumors

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch clears the air on former Raiders star's retirement rumors

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 25, 2024 04:20 GMT
Isaac Rochell has not retired, according to his wife Allison Kuch
Isaac Rochell has not retired, according to his wife Allison Kuch

Isaac Rochell wants to play in the 2024-25 NFL season. The defensive end has been unsigned ever since the Las Vegas Raiders released him in the middle of the 2022-23 season, leading to speculation that he has quiety retired.

His wife Allison Kuch refuted those rumors in a TikTok video:

“My husband will be pursuing another year in the NFL. He just loves football, loves working hard. He's very competitive, and I just don't think he's ready to be done yet.”

However, she also noted that he had yet to decide on how the next part of his career would look like:

"What team and when we'll know, you guys should know by now [that] we have absolutely no clue."

Isaac Rochell praises himself as a "stay-at-home husband" amid Harrison Butker drama

Outside of football as well, Isaac Rochell is a busy man. He is father to daughter Scottie Bee, who was born last December, a month after his release from the Raiders. He has also made appearances on Kuch's Sunday Sports Club podcast.

And while he awaits his next call, he is very happy doing all those roles. In a recent video uploaded on his TikTok, Rochell joked abou him and Kuch swapping roles, calling himself an "NFL stay-at-home homemaker." Rochell said:

“Yes, I do play in the NFL and yes, I’m playing next year. But as of now, I’m a straight-up stay-at-home husband [and] I look good doing it.”

The video seemingly referenced comments by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during his commencement speech at Benedictine College. Butker insinuated to the women in attendance that they should be more excited at becoming wives and mothers than at getting jobs, even using the word "homemaker" to bolster his point.

The comments have since attracted significant criticism, with many people voicing their displeasure. The NFL, via senior vice president and chief diversity officer Jonathan Beane, also distanced itself from his remarks in this statement:

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

However, Butker's teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have chosen not to attack him, saying that while they might not agree with his comments, they would not consider him a bad person simply because of them.

Head coach Andy Reid and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, have chosen to remain neutral on the matter.

