Isaac Rochell voices frustration on Allison Kuch’s podcast over 'complicated' challenges arising from abrupt Raiders’ release

Allison Kuch has spoken out about her husband Isaac Rochell's waiver by the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting cut in Week 10 of the NFL season was incredibly stressful, as she had highlighted earlier. But now she has given the chance directly to her husband to give his side of the story. He has come out and concurred with the sentiment.

Expand Tweet

Isaac Rochell appears on wife Allison Kuch's podcast

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaac Rochell went on the Sunday Sports Club Podcast hosted by his wife Allison Kuch and explained what it felt like getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders. He pointed out that they had moved to Vegas only because he had a chance to play football there. He emphasized that there was no other reason why they might turn up there.

The former Los Angeles Chargers player also said that once the reason for being in an NFL city goes away, there is a distinct lack of purpose and one feels aimless. He elaborated,

"The minute you get released, and you're in a city like Vegas, like we, I, have no other reason to be in Vegas other than football. We wouldn't have moved here just for fun. So we're here and immediately your purpose for being here strips. So then you're just looking around, like, what are we doing here?"

Isaac Rochell then went on detail the anxiety this situation brings. He has experience such heartbreak before when he was with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. But as he pointed out, this time the whole set of circumstances is unique. Allison Kuch is expecting their first child in four weeks and that makes any move even more complicated. He went on to say,

"And that's where the sense of anxiety comes. Because you're four weeks till you're due, you can't just get up and go anywhere. It's very difficult to pack. We also had like a very unique moving situation, which a lot of NFL guys have, because you set up your living for the offseason. And you get cut week 10, then it becomes complicated."

While there are many that would not feel sorry for former NFL players who are doing better than many other people in the world, it still shines a light on how tough the league is for players on the peripheries. Perhaps when the NFLPA negotiates the players' contracts the next time, they will address these issues along with any other lingering points of contention.