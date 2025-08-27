  • home icon
  "Isaac Teslaa must be turning heads": NFL fans react as Lions trade WR Tim Patrick to Jaguars

“Isaac Teslaa must be turning heads”: NFL fans react as Lions trade WR Tim Patrick to Jaguars

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 27, 2025 13:56 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
NFL: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

The quick development of a rookie receiver has foreced a veteran Detroit Lion out the door. On Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team had traded veteran receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, receiving a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft in return.

also-read-trending Trending

For many people on X, this move paves the way for Isaac TeSlaa to move up the receiving pecking order in 2025. The 23-year-old was drafted in the third round this year by the Lions.

“Teslaa must be turning heads,” one fan believed.

“NOTHING is stopping TeSlaa now,” another person pointed out.
“This seems to clear the path for Isaac TeSlaa to be a primary WR in three-WR sets for the Lions,” noted someone else.
TeSlaa was a former Offensive Player of the Year in the Great Midwest Atlantic Conference (G-MAC), catching 62 passes for 896 yards and five touchdowns in 25 games played at Arkansas.

Patrick, meanwhile, played just one season with the Lions, making 33 receptions for 394 yards and three scores.

It’s believed that TeSlaa could be the #3 receiver for the Lions when the regular season begins behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who both had 1,000+ receiving yards in 2024.

While Patrick was a solid depth piece for the Lions, TeSlaa has shown in pre-season that he is ready to make the leap to the NFL, leading the team in receiving yards in two of their games. At the same time, Patrick was dependable for Jared Goff in Detroit, catching 33 of his 44 targets.

Patrick finished sixth in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting a season ago. He should provide a huge boost to the Jaguars’ offense that will be centered around Trevor Lawrence, and have plenty of youngsters at the receiver position, including second overall pick Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.

Isaac TeSlaa is ready to have a big role for the Lions in 2025

For a team pegged to contend for the NFC crown this season, the Lions are putting a lot of faith in TeSlaa to step up in his rookie campaign. His head coach, Dan Campbell, though, isn’t treating him any differently despite his age (23).

“He’s no different than any young player,” Campbell told the Detroit Free Press.
“He’s just going to have some growing pains, and he’s going to continue to get better and better.”
“So I would say, if you took most receivers, he’d be in the upper echelon of those, as far as development,” Campbell went on to say.

The Lions have four open spots on their 53-man roster, with TeSlaa likely to figure a lot on a team that was the second-best team passing the ball in 2024, averaging 263.2 yards per game through the air.

Detroit open the season on September 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
