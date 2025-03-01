The cheers were audible when Isaiah Bond lined up for his 40-yard dash as fans waited to see if he could beat Xavier Worthy's time. It was clear that fans had read his statement coming into the NFL Combine that he could not only beat the Chiefs' wideout's record but be the best ever with a 4.1-second record on the drill.

But what followed was a major letdown. He did not get close to Xavier Worthy's 4.21. He did not break the 4.3 second mark. He ran an unofficial 4.41 on his first try. He followed that up with a 4.4 on his second run. After all the talk by Isaiah Bond bigging himself up, he got nowhere near the record. It was cue for NFL observers to get on social media to slam the Texas wide receiver.

Some said that he was overrated. Others were happy to stick it back to him after he said he was sure that he could beat the record. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

The posts continued, with people emphasizing that it was disappointing that he did not get close to the record. Here are some more reactions from the social media platform.

"You can’t say you are going to break the record and run anything over a 4.35" - wrote one.

"Bro couldn’t even touch the 4.3’s and thought he was breaking records" - added another.

"Bro should’ve just kept quiet" - suggested a third.

Isaiah Bond's Texas teammate gets closer to Xavier Worthy in 40-yard dash

Isaiah Bond was not the only Texas wide receiver who was running the 40-yard dash in the 2025 NFL Combine and it was one of his teammates that stole the show in this drill. Matthew Golden came out like a cannon and ran the distance in 4.30 seconds, which was the best among all the wideouts.

The final official times saw Matthew Golden finish with 4.29 seconds, with Isaiah Bond ten seconds slower than his teammate. Xavier Worthy's record, though, remains untouched for now. It remains to be seen if someone in the future can hit 4.2 seconds or go under that.

What all of them should aim for is to have a year like the one the Chiefs' wideout did in 2024, reaching the Super Bowl in his very first season in the league. He finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns in the championship game, the first being a rookie record.

