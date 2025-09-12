Isaiah Likely injury update: Latest on Ravens TE ahead of Fantasy Football Week 2

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has been more impactful for the Ravens in each of the three seasons in the NFL and has gotten more productive in each season.Likely had career-highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (6) last season. Unfortunately for Likely and the Ravens, he began the 2025 season on the sidelines in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday night.Isaiah Likely injury update: What happened to Raven TE?AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills (Credits: Getty)Why did Isaiah Likely miss the Ravens' season opener? At the end of July, he fractured his foot on the final play of a practice. The injury occurred when Likely suffered a non-contact injury in a one-on-one drill against safety Sanoussi Kane, and he was carted off the field.Likely had surgery on his foot and missed the rest of the preseason as well as Baltimore's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.While he missed Week 1, Likely has continued to ramp up his progress in practice, with more lateral movement drills/workouts.When will Isaiah Likely return?Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens (Credits: Getty)According to Deepak Chona, a data-driven injury analyst, he believes Likely's return will likely be another week, suggesting that he will make a return in Week 3.Though Chona suggests it will be next week, there is no official word on Likely's return. But a Week 3 return makes sense.When Likely got injured, head coach John Harbaugh said that the team would have a shot to get Likely back on the field early in the season.&quot;We got a shot to get him back there right away early,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;We'll see. And so that's the good news. It was early in camp and it's not one of those major type of deals, but it's something. It's multiple weeks.&quot;The Ravens face division foe Cleveland this weekend in an AFC North battle in Baltimore this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Each team lost its season openers and will look to avoid a 0-2 start.As of early Friday afternoon, ESPN has the Ravens as 11.5 point home favorites. Who do you think will win?