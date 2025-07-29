  • home icon
  Isaiah Likely injury update: Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares concerning news on TE's ankle

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 29, 2025 20:06 GMT
NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Isaiah Likely injury update: Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares concerning news on TE's ankle

Fourth-year veteran tight end Isaiah Likely sounded the alarms on Tuesday when he was carted off the field at the end of today's practice session. Likely, one of the best weapons on the Baltimore Ravens' offense, who has become one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets, will be key for the team's aspirations this season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, per Josina Anderson on X, revealed that after rolling his ankle, Likely will miss a couple of weeks.

Isaiah Likely, 25, was hurt during a one-on-one drill with safety Sanoussi Kane, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported. He was subsequently carted off and limped into the facility.

The bright side of Harbaugh's update is that he will still be available at some point, as the Ravens start a season in which they'll be one of the teams with the most to prove and lose.

Coming out of Coastal Carolina, Isaiah Likely was drafted with the No. 139 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While he first landed in a team with one of the best tight ends in the league, Mark Andrews, Likely joined forces with the veteran and evolved until becoming a solid pass-catcher for Lamar Jackson.

During his first three seasons, Likely played 49 games, recording 108 receptions for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harbaugh added, per Jamison Hanley, that Likely will have an MRI on Wednesday to know more details about the extent of this injury.

Can Isaiah Likely's Baltimore Ravens come out of the AFC in 2025?

After another devastating playoff loss in the 2024 NFL postseason, this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens are eager to move past their prior disappointments and finally challenge for a Super Bowl.

Isaiah Likely, who posted a 42-reception, 477-yard and six-touchdown 2024 regular season, posted decent numbers in two playoff games, racking up seven catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

The Ravens gave Derrick Henry and new contract and they have Lamar Jackson locked up for several years. They added DeAndre Hopkins to the wide receiver room, which adds more experience to a team hungry to win.

It's been over a decade since they last won a Super Bowl and John Harbaugh wants to relive the old glories. Isaiah Likely's presence will be needed to help the team, but first, he needs to heal from this injury.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

