Isaiah Likely’s fiancée Melanie sends emotional 5-word message to Kyle Hamilton's engagement news with Reese Damm

Isaiah Likely and his fiancée, Melanie, reacted to Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton getting engaged to his girlfriend, Reese Damm. The proposal happened during their European vacation to France on Monday. However, the couple officially broke news of their engagement on Friday on Instagram.

Ad

In the post, Hamilton attached a handful of photos from a rooftop venue in Eze Village, where the safety proposed to Damm. In the first slide, Hamilton is sitting on his knee while sliding a diamond-engraved engagement ring on Damm's finger.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was also a photo that captured the after-proposal reaction of Reese Damm's friends, who hugged her in excitement. There was also a group picture of Hamilton and Damm with their gal pals, followed by some snaps of the two.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After announcing their engagement, the couple received well-wishes from dozens of fans.

Expressing her feelings about Hamilton's major relationship milestone in the comments section of the post, Melanie wrote:

"I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!!!!!!"

Ad

Isaiah Likely’s fiancée reacts to Kyle Hamilton's engagement (Image Credit: Hamilton/IG)

"TWIN REALLY GROWING UP. Congrats Family," Hamilton's teammate Likely said.

Ad

Isaiah Likely’s fiancée Melanie recapped core memories from TEU's concert

Isaiah Likely and his fiancée, Melanie, were among the many attendees at the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert in Nashville on Tuesday. On Thursday, Melanie shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her with Likely and Ian Thomas's wife, Azaria, from the concert.

"Save a horse," Melanie wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

The first two slides included solo-shot photos of Melanie, showing off her stylish outfit for the event. The third slide featured her picture with Azaria Thomas, followed by a snap with Melanie and her husband. In addition, the post also featured a snippet clip of Taylor Swift performing the "Shake It Off" song.

For the concert, Melanie paired a white top with blue denim jeans and black shoes.

The influencer finished her overall look with a cowboy hat and a Loulou Puffer shoulder bag from Saint Laurent, worth $2575 (according to REVERSIBLE). As for Isaiah Likely, the tight end opted for a casual outfit which included a red printed T-shirt with gray shorts and black sneakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.