Isaiah Likely’s fiancée Melanie shows off oval-cut diamond engagement ring during evening tennis session

Isaiah Likely’s fiancée, Melanie Guevara, just served up a dazzling flex during an evening tennis session. Taking to her IG stories on Friday, she gave fans a close-up of her stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

Ad

The ring, sitting pretty on her left hand, stole the spotlight as she enjoyed a casual night on the court. Safe to say, the sparkle was Likely impossible to miss.

Isaiah Likely’s fiancée Melanie shows off oval-cut diamond engagement ring, Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But Melanie isn’t just showing off engagement bling; she’s also been giving fans a front-row seat to her life as an NFL girlfriend.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The social media influencer, who boasts over 30,000 Instagram followers, has made a habit of sharing her game-day experiences, sideline fits and behind-the-scenes moments from the 2024 season.

Back in January, with the Baltimore Ravens’ season officially wrapped, Melanie took to TikTok to give a heartfelt shoutout to her close friends.

Posting a recap of her favorite moments – laughing, cheering and capturing sideline memories – she captioned it:

“POV: the reason you get through long football seasons every year.”

Ad

She also made it clear:

"Football is truly for the girls."

While the season ended in disappointment for Isaiah Likely and the Ravens, Melanie made sure her boyfriend felt the love.

She shared a heartwarming Instagram reel, featuring special pre-game moments, wishing Likely luck with a kiss and blessing him with the holy cross gesture. In a touching message, she thanked God for another year and expressed how proud she was of his journey.

Ad

Melanie Guevara: The Ravens’ sideline star and Isaiah Likely’s biggest fan

Melanie Guevara isn’t just Isaiah Likely’s girlfriend; she’s his loudest cheerleader, sideline fashion icon and social media MVP. While there isn’t much information available about her, she’s got about 31.1K Instagram followers and has been giving fans a front-row seat to her life with the Ravens' tight end.

Ad

The couple made things official on Instagram in 2023, and as of January 2025, they’ve been going strong for over a year. Whether she’s hyping up Likely before a big game or dropping behind-the-scenes moments from the season, Guevara keeps the content flowing.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely has been stacking up real numbers on-field. The former Coastal Carolina standout has posted 105 receptions, 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns last season (per Pro Football Reference). Not bad for a fourth-round pick who locked in a four-year, $4.16 million rookie deal with Baltimore in 2022.

From college football to the NFL, Isaiah Likely keeps making plays, and Guevara keeps making sure the world sees them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.