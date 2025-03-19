Isaiah Neyor to AFC South? Nebraska WR says $4,900,000,000 AFC team stood out in draft meetings

Isaiah Neyor had a solid six-year career with the Wyoming Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The former two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class recorded 1,595 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 87 receptions. He added 87 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

On Wednesday, Neyor discussed his pre-draft meetings with Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams Show." When asked if he has spoken with any NFL teams and what communication has been like, the wide receiver responded that an AFC South franchise worth $4.9 billion, according to Forbes, has stuck out:

"I've talked to a lot of teams," Neyor said. "I talked to the, just recently, just spoke with the 49ers. I spoke with the Bengals and the Titans. I think the Titans kind of stick out to me the most.

You know a lot of them kind of asking a lot of questions about me, how I came up, and things like that, quizing me on my IQ and things like that. So you know, all meetings were great."

While most projections have Neyor landing in the seventh round or going undrafted, he has been mocked as high as the fifth round. The former Nebraska Cornhusker posted 34 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns in his final college football season.

Could Isaiah Neyor land with the Tennessee Titans?

The Tennessee Titans clearly need a wide receiver entering the 2025 NFL draft. While Calvin Ridley appears set to return, they did not have another WR record over 500 yards last season.

Meanwhile, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the team in receiving touchdowns while ranking second in receiving yards, signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Tennessee will likely look to improve their WR room in the offseason, and Isaiah Neyor could be a fit.

However, the Titans have more pressing needs as they hold the first pick in the draft. Tennessee is reportedly considering quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. There is a possibility that they will not select a QB and allow Will Levis to remain the starter under center.

The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft struggled last season. He made 12 starts, winning just two of those games while throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Levis completed 63.1% of his attempts, while adding 183 rushing yards on 45 carries.

