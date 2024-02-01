Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for the Super Bowl vs 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been vital to their success on offense this season.

The second-year RB had a significant sophomore season for the Chiefs backfield, as he had more rushing yards, touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards and touchdowns.

Pacheco had an impact in the Chiefs' three postseason games this season. He's rushed for 254 yards on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns. He will be featured in the Chiefs' offense during Super Bowl LVIII vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will have this Sunday off, with the Super Bowl being played next week. It'll give players like Pacheco, who are banged up, time to rest and recover from lingering injuries.

Pacheco, who has been dealing with an ankle/toe injury for quite some time, was seen practicing today.

Pacheco sat out of the team's Wednesday and Thursday practices from last week but practiced last Friday on a limited basis. He played in the AFC championship game against the Ravens and should be good to go for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs update featuring Isiah Pacheco and others

Chris Jones during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

With the Chiefs playing their 21st game of the season in the Super Bowl, they will be a pretty banged-up team this late into the season.

Left guard Joe Thuney missed last week's game as he tore his pec the week before in the team's win against the Miami Dolphins. He was not seen on the practice field on Thursday.

Defensive end Charles Omeniuhu, who tore his ACL in the team's win against the Ravens, also wasn't seen on the practice field. While their statuses for the Super Bowl remain in question, neither looks like he will be able to play.

The Chiefs did have some more positive news on Thursday. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Kadarius Toney practiced today for the Chiefs and Isiah Pacheco.

With the game a week and a half out, each player has additional time to get healthy.