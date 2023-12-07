Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

In Week 12, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco sustained an injury in the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco missed practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder contusion. Reid added that it's still early to know his status for Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills..

"As far as injuries go, Pacheco actually came in with a shoulder contusion and we’ll see how his condition develops," said Reid. "He's going to get that examined. He is not working out today."

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

The Kansas City Chiefs running back hurt his shoulder during the defeat to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Many must have anticipated that after witnessing Pacheco absorb some serious hits.

The second-year running back seemed to be injured during the game but continued to play before he was removed for punching a Packers player with less than a minute remaining. Apart from the ejection, he gave an excellent performance all around. Pacheco had 18 rushes for 110 yards and a score against the Packers.

Pacheco's ground game prowess propelled him to fifth place in the league in terms of rushing yards this season. However, the wear and tear from his frequently aggressive running style has many wondering if the youngster will be ready to play in the Week 14 matchup against the Bills.

When will Isiah Pacheco return?

Whether Pacheco will be able to play in week 14, when the Chiefs meet the Buffalo Bills, remains unclear at the moment.

Whether Pacheco will be able to play in week 14, when the Chiefs meet the Buffalo Bills, remains unclear at the moment.

Reid alluded to Jerick McKinnon's potential comeback from his groin injury on Wednesday. If Pacheco does play against the Bills, McKinnon's return could lighten his workload a bit.