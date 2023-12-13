Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco missed Week 14 due to a shoulder injury, and his status for Week 15 is up in the air.

Pacheco was inactive for the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after not practicing due to a shoulder injury. With Kansas City set to go on the road to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, what is his status?

Isiah Pacheco's injury update

Isiah Pacheco has been the Chiefs' starting running back but missed his first game of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills.Pacheco did not practice at all last week due to the shoulder injury but wasn't placed on injured reserve, which kept the door open for him to play.

The running back is dealing with a reaggravation of a right shoulder labrum injury, so his status for Week 15 is very much up in the air.

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Isiah Pacheco was on the injury report ahead of Week 14 with a shoulder contusion and was unable to practice.

Early in the week, Andy Reid was unsure if Pacheco needed an IR stint but eventually avoided it before Week 14. Pacheco suffered the injury during a physical game against the Green Bay Packers.

When will Isiah Pacheco return?

At the moment, Pacheco hasn't been ruled out for Week 15, but reports indicate that it's unlikely he will play on Sunday.

The plan is to get Pacheco healthy for the playoffs, so giving him another week off may allow him to get to 100 percent. If Pacheco does not play in Week 15, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will get most of the reps.

Ahead of Week 14, McKinnon is confident that he and Edwards-Helaire will carry the load

"(Edwards-Helaire) is going to be ready, no doubt," Jerick McKinnon said. "Everybody in that room is ready. When called upon, he knows what this moment means for him. So I'm 100%, 200% confident, and he's going to go out there and do his thing.

"He's prepped for it. He's looked good, and the opportunities he's had this year ... he stayed focused and stays resilient and showing off. I expect to see nothing less on Sunday."

This season, Chiefs running back Pacheco has rushed for 779 yards and six touchdowns on 176 carries. He has also added 209 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 33 receptions.