Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs took care of business in Week 15 despite missing running back Isiah Pacheco. Patrick Mahomes and the team beat the New England Patriots 27-17 at Foxborough and improved to 9-5, keeping their hopes of a first-round bye in the playoffs alive.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was the star of the show for the Chiefs despite getting only four carries. He caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown and also tossed a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice on a stellar trick play.

While the Chiefs secured the win, it was up to Mahomes to do the heavy lifting on offense. The running backs unit had another underwhelming outing. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs' main threat on the ground, and he finished the game with only 37 rushing yards. This was the second straight game where Kansas City's top rushing back failed to break the 40-yard mark.

Pacheco's absence has hurt the Chiefs, and with the season in its home stretch, the offense needs its top rusher.

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Pacheco has missed the Chiefs' last two games with a shoulder contusion. He also had a minor 'cleanup' surgery last week to help the running back manage pain and return to the field.

Pacheco underwent shoulder surgery after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February to fix a torn labrum. He returned in time for his team's final preseason game ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Update

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a massive update on Pacheco's injury ahead of the team's Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. During his media availability on Monday, the veteran coach said:

“He’ll be good to go this week unless there [are] further setbacks. Right now, everything’s positive for him to go. He really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go [against the Patriots]. It was just a matter of being [cautious] on it.”

Pacheco's return will give a much-needed boost to the Chiefs' offense. The running back has become the Chiefs' primary threat on the ground. He has 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

When will Isiah Pacheco return

Isiah Pacheco set to return vs. Raiders in Week 16

Pacheco is set to return to the field in Week 16 against the Raiders after missing the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills and win over the Patriots. In his last appearance, the running back had his best game of the season, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The 9-5 Chiefs are two games behind the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC standings. The Ravens are scheduled to play the 11-3 San Francisco 49ers and the 10-4 Miami Dolphins in their next two games. If the Chiefs run the table and the Ravens lose two games of their remaining three, Kansas City will be the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs due to their superior record against AFC teams this season.