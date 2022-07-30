"Isn't even safe from getting embarassed by his own teammates" - Eli Apple gets roasted on the field by Ja'Marr Chase and on social media by fans

Eli Apple has had quite an interesting NFL career, most recently as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He's been with three other teams since he was drafted in 2016 and hasn't really stuck anywhere.

He also seems to be incapable of getting out of his own way. Recently, he was incapable of getting in front of Ja'Marr Chase in a training camp and was obliterated by Chase and social media.

Chase ran a deep route and absolutely burnt the former New York Giant. Chase took in the pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and danced his way to the end zone, even turning towards the trailing defender.

Eli isn't even safe from getting embarrassed by his own teammates.



NFL analyst Dov Kleiman provided the final blow, saying:

"Eli isn't even safe from getting embarrassed by his own teammates."

Kleiman provided an alternate angle that made Apple look even worse.

The ball was a bit underthrown, but Chase was so wide open that it didn't matter. It wasn't even the best route ever run by Chase, he just went right by his defender with little to no effort.

This isn't the first time the cornerback has gotten embarassed. The Bengals played in the Super Bowl last season against Los Angeles. After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Apple roasted Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

Cooper Kupp proceeded to win Super Bowl MVP on Apple and even caught the game-winning touchdown over him. The Chiefs wideouts and the rest of the Internet did not let Apple hear the end of it.

How Eli Apple and Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals stack up for 2022

The Bengals narrowly lost a Super Bowl this season, so that probably means they're close to winning it all, right?

Well, that's probably not the case. Losing a Super Bowl doesn't often mean that an NFL team is that close or that they'll be back. Look at the 2015 Carolina Panthers, who were a lot better in the regular season than the 2021 Bengals.

Eli Apple and Bengals are unlikely to reach Super Bowl this season

Look at the 2016 Atlanta Falcons, who lost in overtime. Neither team was really that relevant again after that.

The Bengals narrowly made it into the playoffs and narrowly won all three games, even needing overtime to do so. That doesn't exactly bode well.

They are young, but everything went right for them last year. Will that happen again? Probably not. Plus, the rest of their division and conference got stronger and healthier.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns and Ravens will probably both be better this year, so it's going to be tough for Cincinnati to repeat their success this season. Eli Apple is not going to have an easy time either.

