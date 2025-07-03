"Isolated and dismissive" - Aaron Rodgers gets roasted in leaked pages of EX-NFLPA ED DeMaurice Smith's explosive new book

DeMaurice Smith led the NFL Players Association amid a lockout, controversial collective bargaining agreements and multiple disputes and legal actions against the NFL while serving as executive director from 2009 to 2023.

Ad

Smith's 354-page book, Turf Wars, which is scheduled for release in August, is expected to provide a detailed description of his time as the NFLPA's director. But Smith also took shots at some NFL players in the book, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Daniel Kaplan of AwfulAnnouncing.com.

Rodgers, who was playing for the Green Bay Packers at the time, was an outspoken critic of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. It has now been revealed that Smith expressed disapproval of Rodgers' behavior at player meetings at the time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The god of Cheesehead Nation was isolated and dismissive. He sat in the back row of the meeting room, issuing loud sighs before standing for a dramatic exit. An incredible quarterback, to be sure, but an even more impressive antagonist," Smith writes. “In August 2021, my phone chirped with a text from Aaron Rodgers. ‘Can you call me?’ it read. Could I not run into traffic instead?”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his book, Smith also criticizes other prominent league figures, such as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whom he calls a "cold, dark void," NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, whom he calls "unscrupulous" and NFL owners, whom he calls a "cabal of greedy billionaires.”

Aaron Rodgers is bonding with his new teammates before training camp

Aaron Rodgers officially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in June. With only a few weeks before training camp, the star quarterback is bonding with his new Steelers teammates in Malibu, a swanky Los Angeles beach town.

Ad

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, the four-time NFL MVP announced that he was asking his new offensive weapons to join him for a private workout.

“I know coming out to Malibu might not be that high on everybody’s list. But we do have some guys coming out next week. So it’ll be fun to spend a little time with them,” Rodgers said.

Ad

A couple of pictures of Rodgers with several of his new teammates from the Steelers, including Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller and DK Metcalf, have surfaced since then.

The quarterback, 41, has stated clearly that 2025 will most likely be his last NFL season. Fans of the Steelers will be hoping his team-bonding exercise will yield success on the field when the new season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.