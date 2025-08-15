"It could also be your great undoing" - Chris Broussard warns Dillon Gabriel of potentially underperforming vs. Eagles amid Shedeur Sanders' injury

Former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was one of two QBs selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft, alongside Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel was drafted in the third round and Sanders in the fifth, and as a result, he has been higher on the depth chart. However, after a strong performance from Sanders in the preseason last week, that could change quickly.

Sanders suffered an oblique strain this week, which will keep him out of Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel did not play last week because of a hamstring injury, but he appears to be getting healthier and could be the starter for the Browns against the Eagles.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Chris Broussard spoke about how big an opportunity this is for Dillon Gabriel. However, he also cautioned him, saying this could be his great undoing.

"This is a great opportunity for you. Or it could also be your great undoing," Broussard said. "It could be. I gotta tell you the whole truth and nothing but. We all know the deal, Shedeur went out there and was very good in his preseason debut. He's hurt, Kenny Pickett's hurt. We think Gabriel's gonna play. He's still got the hamstring, they're saying it's iffy. Looks like you'll get the start against the Eagles.

"You struggled mightily against them, at least it appears that way, in the joint practices. Seven for 24. I don't know how that could be good. You have an opportunity though to go out there and play well. If you play well against the Eagles. If you play as well as Shedeur, you're doing it against a better team. So, that will shine brighter for you than what Shedeur did against Carolina."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 “This is a great opportunity for you. Or it could also be your great undoing.” @Chris_Broussard tells Dillon Gabriel the whole truth and nothing but in this week’s BUD list:

Dillon Gabriel Is Expected to Start If His Hamstring Injury Holds Up

The Cleveland Browns have not named a starter for Saturday's game against Philadelphia. However, Dillon Gabriel is the most likely player to slide into the role. Shedeur Sanders is injured and will not play after his strong performance last week. Kenny Pickett is also dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played in drills as much as Gabriel this week.

The Browns have also been hesitant to put projected Week 1 starter Joe Flacco into the lineup during the preseason because of his age.

Gabriel was out last week with a hamstring injury but has been available for drills this week. As a result, Gabriel and Tyler Huntley are expected to be the Browns' two QBs against Philadelphia. If Dillon Gabriel is healthy, he has the opportunity to match Sanders' performance against Carolina.

