"It is blatant": HOF'er Terrell Owens calls out Chiefs, pulls receipts in referee favoritism controversy

The NFL playoffs have sparked a controversy that threatens to overshadow the Kansas City Chiefs' historic championship pursuit. In a video posted on Instagram by @ours49ers on Monday, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens shared his thoughts on playoff officiating.

Owens' comments came just days before Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I've never thought I would say that games were rigged," Owens said. "It is unreal at the amount of calls that are not called against the Kansas City Chiefs that are called against everybody else."

Owens pointed to specific game moments that he believes demonstrate systemic bias. He highlighted the Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans as a prime example.

"Mahomes is smart. He is digging around. He is calling the flag," Owens said. "He didn't even get hit, 15-yard flag. Those calls right there advances them, and give them extra downs."

Breaking down the bias claim against the Kansas City Chiefs

Owens drew parallels to previous Super Bowls, particularly the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

"Look at all the holding calls, if you watch that tape, bro. It was crazy," he said. "They were getting lined up, and they were not calling it, bro."

Contrary to popular belief, the Chiefs are not benefiting from extraordinary officiating advantages. They are No. 3 the league in offensive holding penalties in 2024, with 31 calls resulting in 292 lost yards.

Patrick Mahomes ranks No. 2 among active quarterbacks in roughing-the-passer penalties in the 2024 season. His rival Josh Allen has drawn more penalties, with 38 compared to Mahomes' 31 since 2018.

The Chiefs' penalty profile is surprisingly balanced. They were the least penalized team for the delay of the game, a non-judgmental call. Defensively, they benefitted from 21 offensive holding calls worth 210 yards.

Two Chiefs players even feature among the league's most penalized. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor finished third in total penalties with 15, while defensive back Joshua Williams recorded 10.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has consistently deflected officiating questions. During an appearance on Friday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," he said:

"I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff."

