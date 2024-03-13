"It was cool as fuc*": Travis Kelce raves about Singapore vacation as he flew miles to attend girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows

From asking Taylor Swift to meet with him and exchange friendship bracelets, Travis Kelce has come a long way as the pop singer's boyfriend.

Making the most of his time during the offseason, Kelce has been literally flying around the globe to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows. He began with her concerts in Sydney, before heading back to the US and then to Singapore for two more of her shows.

While on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis opened up about his Singapore trip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Travis Kelce, he got to see two amazing shows:

"I got to see two amazing shows of the 'Eras Tour,' the last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months."

Of course, Kelce couldn't stop raving about Singapore, and how he got to hang out around plants and take in a unique experience.

"Fun times, though. I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. I'm a huge plant guy. Loved seeing the f**king enormous trees. It was cool as f**k. They had the world's biggest waterfall.

"It was awesome, man, the way the whole thing was laid out. It was a very controlled space, and everything was blooming at the same time. It was so f**king unique and so nice. It was hot as fu*k in Singapore."

Currently enjoying his offseason, one can expect Travis Kelce to enjoy a few more special moments with Swift before the 2024 NFL season begins.