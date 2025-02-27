"It devastates me" - Ravens' Justin Tucker stunned over sexual assault misconduct accusations amid growing controversy

Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker is embroiled in a potentially career-ending controversy. The veteran kicker was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 35-year-old hadn't addressed the reports since posting a statement on social media categorically denying the allegation. However, he finally broke his silence in an exclusive interview with The Outkick and pleaded his innocence again, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tucker expressed remorse and apologized to the therapists:

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Ad

John Harbaugh casts doubt over Justin Tucker's future with Ravens

While the league is investigating the allegations against Justin Tucker and is speaking to the women who accused him of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions, the Ravens are seemingly preparing to move on from the kicker.

During a chat with reporters ahead of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, head coach John Harbaugh revealed the team is eyeing kickers in the 2025 draft:

Ad

"We're looking at every position, but I'd say the kicker position would've been a priority no matter what. Justin's our kicker. We love him and I always expected him to keep going forever, but nobody goes forever."

The Ravens were probably planning to draft or sign a new kicker even before the allegations against the 35-year-old surfaced. He had a dismal 2024 season, converting a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts, which ranked 36th among kickers in 2024. His 96.8% extra point conversion rate was the second-lowest of his career and good for only 22nd-best in the league.

If Tucker's underwhelming campaign wasn't enough, the allegations against him, which could lead to a lengthy suspension on grounds of violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, could force Baltimore to add a new kicker to the roster and potentially move on from the 12-year veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.