“It doesn’t guarantee a championship”: Ryan Clark warns Steelers to learn from Jets' mistake and not build around Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Clark has been vocal against the idea of Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The retired safety has become a respected voice in the world of sports, especially when it comes to his former team.
During Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Clark urged Pittsburgh to be wary about creating a project around Rodgers, citing the New York Jets example as the main reason why it wouldn't work.
"You still don't have a guarantee that Aaron Rodgers is going to come into that building and save the day," Clark said (13:10 onwards). You don't know what Aaron Rodgers is going to be if he does decide to play football for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If I'm making decisions in this draft, I'm trying to build my team in the best possible way to win regardless of what Aaron Rodgers decides to do.
"Because if you make all of these concessions or if you make all of these decisions just for Aaron Rodgers, as we just watched another organization [New York Jets] do for the last two years, it doesn't guarantee you a championship."
Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets, considered the answer to all their questions, but things quickly went south for the veteran. The expectations were too high for Rodgers and Co. in 2024 and the Jets won only five games with the four-time NFL MVP as their starter.
In the middle, there were multiple firings, a couple of trades and even meetings in which Aaron Rodgers felt he was being bossed around by teenagers.
The Steelers appear to be one quarterback away from competing again and Rodgers is the strongest free agent candidate.
Ryan Clark was fuming after Steelers snubbed Shedeur Sanders during 2025 NFL Draft
Ryan Clark voiced his frustrations with the Steelers passing up on Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft. Clark watched the event with his podcast partners, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor and couldn't hide his anger after Pittsburgh selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at No. 21.
“Mason Rudolph? He was in Tennessee and got worse,” he said. “You know what we gonna do? 'Oh, let’s wait for Aaron to make the decision.' We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we’re four. We are Pittsburgh Steelers.”
Ryan Clark then saw Sanders being selected by Cleveland with the No. 155 pick while Pittsburgh selected Will Howard 30 spots later.
