“It was extremely surprising”: Kenneth Murray Jr. makes feelings clear about getting traded to Cowboys

Being traded to the Dallas Cowboys is a dream Kenneth Murray Jr. never thought would become a reality. Now, with the Cowboys acquiring him and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection in the draft, that dream has become a reality.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Monday, Murray spoke about the trade and said:

“I’m not gonna lie, it was extremely surprising for me, just because I wasn’t expecting it. ... At the same time, I was ecstatic because obviously playing for the Dallas Cowboys is a big deal.”

The former Oklahoma Sooner, who was selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, says he grew up as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys when he was a kid.

“I’ve always loved the Cowboys," the linebacker said. "I grew up a Cowboys fan. My whole family are Cowboys fans. So this is definitely a dream for me playing here.”

Murray was born in Missouri City, Texas, a few hours outside of Dallas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in college and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017.

After four seasons with the Chargers, he joined the Tennessee Titans in March 2024 on a two-year deal worth $15.5 million (per Spotrac). He had 107 tackles in 2023 and put up 95 tackles in 2024. Murray Jr. also put up a career-high 3.5 sacks with the Titans last season.

Kenneth Murray Jr. wants to be “the dude” with Cowboys

One thing Kenneth Murray Jr. isn’t short on is confidence, and he’s made his intentions clear regarding what he wants his role to be with the Cowboys.

“I’m looking to be the dude, the guy in the middle running everything and just doing what I do best,” Murray said on Thursday, in an interview with DallasCowboys.com. "I feel like that’s when I’m at my best when I’m in the middle of everything running the show and just flying around and making plays."

The Cowboys struggled defensively in 2024, allowing 355.2 yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. They also allowed the fourth-most total rushing yards last season (2,331).

Murray Jr. helped the Titans finish second in the league for the least yards allowed per game in 2024 (311.2), while they gave up 133.9 yards per game on the ground. The linebacker sustained a wrist injury in the Titans' Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts last season and was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

