"It was so f--king electric": Jason Kelce opened up about bothering their pilot with Commanders-Eagles score updates

While flying at 30,000 feet, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was thrilled about his former team’s NFC championship clash against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

In Wednesday's episode on his podcast, "New Heights," he shared his unforgettable mid-air experience.

He was completely torn between watching his brother, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and staying in Philadelphia to enjoy the city’s iconic Broad Street celebrations after the Eagles' win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ultimately, he chose family over the festivities.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Yet, his heart longed for the Eagles who were fighting to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Trending

"We were actually in the plane getting updates from the pilots," Jason said. [28:00] "And we were up in the air, and they were giving us...I asked the pilots, like, 'hey, give us score updates.'"

With updates radioed in from the tower, the plane cabin turned into a mini fan zone after the Philadelphia Eagles scored a TD.

"It was so f--king electric. We were going crazy back there because they scored that touchdown," he added.

On Sunday, the Eagles won the game against the Washington Commanders, 55-23, which is the most points scored in a conference championship game by any team.

Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 is a déjà vu for Jason Kelce

For the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 59 on February 9 in New Orleans feels eerily familiar.

It would be a rematch of Super Bowl 57 two years ago, where the Chiefs took home the win, 38-35.

In 2025, for the Chiefs, another win would lead to "three-peat." On the other hand, for the Eagles, it’s a chance for redemption and a shot at their second Super Bowl championship.

Last season, the Eagles were eliminated in the wild-card round after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following this, Jason Kelce announced his retirement on March 4. His farewell came after a 13-season career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's always tough to see a player of his caliber retire. Had Jason Kelce stayed for the 2024 season, he could have had the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and, again, go against his brother in the biggest game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.