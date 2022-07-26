"It was my fault" - Von Miller blames himself for the Broncos' poor record over the past few seasons

Von Miller is set to line up for the Buffalo Bills this upcoming season. However, prior to his signing, he helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win last season. And even before his Rams stint, he was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 for the Denver Broncos.

In an interview with Mike Silver on Open Mike, Miller spoke about joining the Bills and his time with the Rams. He also reflected on his feelings about the Broncos’ fall after their Super Bowl win and how he blamed himself.

"I think probably the lowest moment was me getting traded, because I felt like, it's hard for me not to look at it as my fault. You know, it's my fault that we wasn't successful. I didn't make enough plays for my teammates. I wasn't, I didn't produce enough for us to win, you know? Just the way I took it."

The linebacker went on to insist that he was to blame for the downfall of the Denver Broncos.

"I just felt like, you know, it was my fault. It was my fault that we wasn't winning."

Miller and the Bills are favored to get to the Super Bowl this season

Like any competitor, Miller takes all the blame for the team’s failures. However, the number of key pieces the Broncos have lost over the years certainly played a far bigger role in their demise.

The veteran linebacker joins a Bills team that's being pegged by many as the best in the NFL. With Josh Allen at quarterback and a roster that's loaded with talent on offense and defense, the Bills' 2022/23 season is looking bright. In addition to their new defender, the team will once again feature Stefon Diggs at wideout and Devin Singletary in the backfield.

They'll be looking to build on a strong 2021/22 campaign during which they recorded 6,659 yards on offense, 57 total touchdowns, and 27 sacks. The team progressed all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs where they nearly lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

