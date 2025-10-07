"It was a fluke play": Chris Jones throws shade at Trevor Lawrence over Jaguars' final TD play after Chiefs' loss

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their third loss of the season. The Chiefs were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 after Trevor Lawrence threw for a last-minute game-winning touchdown.After the game, Jones spoke to reporters about Lawrence's game-sealing TD. The perennial Pro Bowler said,&quot;I thought multiple times we had him. We just got to finish. We’ve got to finish. We had multiple guys there that, we just got to finish that play.&quot;Jones continued,&quot;It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. I put it on us as a defense, we got to finish. We got to bring him down on that.&quot;Chris Jones' statement at the presser occurred after some analysts believed that he was at least partially at fault for the game-sealing touchdown. According to Yahoo Sports, Jones appeared to quit on the last play.The report states that Jones was spotted walking rather slowly and watching the play from near the goal line, making little effort to reach Lawrence in time. The defensive tackle finished the game with one tackle in the loss.What's next for Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs?Chris Jones is one of the most respected members of the Kansas City Chiefs locker room. The veteran DT is in his 10th season with Andy Reid's side, and has played a major role in their three Super Bowl rings over the past decade.Jones and his teammates have endured an unusual start to the 2025 season, having lost three games this campaign. It's worth noting that the Chiefs lost just two games throughout the entire 2024 season en route to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Several defensive lapses have occurred throughout the ongoing season.The Chiefs were this close to defeating Liam Coen's Jaguars, but they must now regroup in time for the Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. The Lions will be visiting Patrick Mahomes and Co. at Arrowhead Stadium.Dan Campbell's Lions are on a four-game winning streak. Their sole loss of the season occurred in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. It'll be a tricky challenge for Andy Reid's side, and a must-win for their Super Bowl aspirations.