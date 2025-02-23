"It was fun to see" - Rob Gronkowski shares experience of watching Megan Thee Stallion's "booty" dance at Super Bowl party

Rob Gronkowski recalled his experience watching rapper Megan Thee Stallion dance during a Super Bowl party. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end shared his thoughts on the moment during this week's edition of his "Dudes on Duds" podcast with former teammate Julian Edelman.

Among several things, Gronk explained he didn't go to many parties while in New Orleans. He mentioned going to a FanDuel-organized party where Megan Thee Stallion performed and "shook her booty."

“I didn't even go out one night. I actually went to a fan FanDuel party [on] Friday night but I went from 9:30 to 10:30 only. I did the Red Carpet, and then I watched Megan Thee Stallion go on from 9:30 to 10 and watch her shake her booty all over the place, which was fun to see, you know, her perform her big time songs and get the crowd going, and that was the only night I technically went out, and it was only till 10:30 p.m.

"I had three drinks throughout the whole entire time I was there on the five nights I was in New Orleans, which is pretty impressive. Last time I was there for the Super Bowl…I probably had three drinks in three minutes one of the nights that I was there, so I'm proud of myself,” Gronk said. (2:40 mark)

Being a multiple-time Super Bowl champion and analyst, Rob Gronkowski went to New Orleans to work. Partying wasn't a priority for him, but it seemed he had a blast watching Megan Thee Stallion do her thing.

Rob Gronkowski makes a shocking revelation about a potential return to football

Rob Gronkowski has retired twice, first with the Patriots in 2018 and then after winning Super Bow LV with the Buccaneers. He's been away from the game since 2021, but during Saturday's conversation with Julian Edelman, Gronk revealed that he's been considering a return to play.

"I was talking to my brother, actually, yesterday, and I told him, 'Hey, I might as well go back to football, because I'm grinding harder than I ever grinded before, and I'm not even playing football.' So like, I might as well go back, because playing ball would be easier than what I've been doing over the last six months."

He still expressed his gratitude for his job, all the things he's been doing, and the people he's met over the years. However, it seems like Gronk might consider returning to the NFL soon.

