"It did not go well" - NFL insider serves harsh reality check to Will Howard on his draft stock after QB's disaster class at Combine

Will Howard was tipped as one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL draft, after leading Ohio State to the national championship last season. However, it appears that Howard's workout at the Combine did more harm than good for the athlete.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz spoke about how Howard's draft stock took a hit at the Combine during Tuesday's episode of "The Rush With Maxx Crosby," on YouTube

"He [Howard] did not have a good combine," Schultz said (37:21). "I thought going in that he was going to be a fifth rounder, somewhere in there, and then a team told me they had a fourth round grade on him. Now, I have not spoken to that team since he threw. It did not go well for him. That's no secret.

"But I think what a lot of teams look for in quarterbacks as you know, bro, are looking for 'If I need a guy to start three games, could they win me one or two?' I think Will Howard, coming from K State to Ohio State, winning the natty, has proven at the very least that he will win you football games. He will not hurt you in football games."

Schultz is confident that Howard will get drafted, but is unsure in which round the QB will be taken.

"Will Howard's going to get drafted," Schultz said. "I don't know if that means he's a four or six [round pick], but he will get drafted. He is one of those guys that's going to have to have a good Pro Day to help resubmit himself inside that group, because a lot of guys did throw well."

Howard recorded a 31.5'' vertical jump and 9'4'' broad jump during the on-field drills at the NFL Combine. However, the issues with his workouts were highlighted during his throwing.

In a video that went viral on social media, Howard failed to connect with his receivers on at least six throws, despite the drill featuring no defense to pressure him.

How did Will Howard fare in Ohio State's national title-winning season in 2024?

Will Howard in action for Ohio State at the 2025 CFP National Championship - Source: Getty

Will Howard played four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State in the 2024 offseason. In his lone season with the Buckeyes, the quarterback completed 309 of 423 passes for 4,010 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns on 105 carries across 16 games leading Ohio State to the national championship.

As things stand, most analysts believe that Howard could be taken in the third round in this year's draft.

