New England Patriots legend Tom Brady's broadcasting role with Fox has come under scrutiny after he was seen with the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.Tom Brady, whose minority stake in the Raiders was approved by the league last season, was seen in the Las Vegas coaching box, surrounded by the team's coaching staff.The Athletic's Jim Palmer reported that Brady consults the Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to review films and discuss game plans. Palmer raised issue with Brady's involvement with the team despite his broadcasting duties.NFL insider Albert Breer echoed Palmer's sentiments on X, raising further red flags over Brady's role as a minority owner and his involvement with the coaching staff.&quot;People think of just the strategic stuff, but it goes deeper than that,&quot; Breer wrote. You could also gather pertinent detail on players in production meetings to inform free-agent signings and trades. Or figure out who the key ass't coaches are and try to poach them. Lots of layers to this.&quot;While Brady is the lead analyst with Fox and calls games each week, the league has imposed several restrictions on the seven-time Super Bowl winner due to his status as a franchise owner.Raiders coach denied reports of multiple meetings with Tom Brady every weekWhile NFL insider Jim Palmer reported that Tom Brady meets Raiders OC Chip Kelly multiple times a week, Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll refuted those reports, but said they talk &quot;regularly&quot; with him.&quot;We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly,&quot; Carroll said. &quot;We have a tremendous asset. And we all get along and respect each other. We just talk about life and football. He has great insight, so we're lucky to have him as an owner.&quot;Brady's dual role has raised conflict of interest issues, especially after he was seen in the Raiders coaching box on Monday. Interestingly, Brady will be calling the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Chicago Bears next Sunday at Soldier Field, and the Bears will be taking on the Raiders the following week.