"It goes deeper": NFL insider raises further red flags on Tom Brady calling Fox games & discussing plans with Raiders being conflict of interest

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:49 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL insider raises further red flags on Tom Brady calling Fox games and discussing game plans with Raiders being conflict as interest

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady's broadcasting role with Fox has come under scrutiny after he was seen with the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tom Brady, whose minority stake in the Raiders was approved by the league last season, was seen in the Las Vegas coaching box, surrounded by the team's coaching staff.

The Athletic's Jim Palmer reported that Brady consults the Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to review films and discuss game plans. Palmer raised issue with Brady's involvement with the team despite his broadcasting duties.

NFL insider Albert Breer echoed Palmer's sentiments on X, raising further red flags over Brady's role as a minority owner and his involvement with the coaching staff.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"People think of just the strategic stuff, but it goes deeper than that," Breer wrote. You could also gather pertinent detail on players in production meetings to inform free-agent signings and trades. Or figure out who the key ass't coaches are and try to poach them. Lots of layers to this."
While Brady is the lead analyst with Fox and calls games each week, the league has imposed several restrictions on the seven-time Super Bowl winner due to his status as a franchise owner.

Raiders coach denied reports of multiple meetings with Tom Brady every week

While NFL insider Jim Palmer reported that Tom Brady meets Raiders OC Chip Kelly multiple times a week, Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll refuted those reports, but said they talk "regularly" with him.

"We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly," Carroll said. "We have a tremendous asset. And we all get along and respect each other. We just talk about life and football. He has great insight, so we're lucky to have him as an owner."

Brady's dual role has raised conflict of interest issues, especially after he was seen in the Raiders coaching box on Monday. Interestingly, Brady will be calling the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Chicago Bears next Sunday at Soldier Field, and the Bears will be taking on the Raiders the following week.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

