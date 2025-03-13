"It shouldn't be that hard" - Adam Schefter blasts Aaron Rodgers for delaying decision on NFL future amid free agency rumors

Despite Aaron Rodgers' disastrous 2024 season with the New York Jets, finishing with the worst passer rating and the second-worst quarterback rating in a campaign since he became a starter, there's palpable interest from teams across the league in signing the quarterback.

Most notably, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are interested in handing him the keys to their offense and letting him spearhead the team.

However, three days have passed since the NFL's free agency window opened, and the four-time MVP has yet to be signed. The reason for the delay is Rodgers' disappearance. The 41-year-old has been off the grid since his release from the Jets and hasn't informed teams whether he intends to continue playing or call it a day on his Hall of Fame career.

The quarterback's silence has not only caused frustration among his suitors but has also left Adam Schefter bemused. The NFL insider called out Rodgers during an appearance on the "Jen, Gabe and Chewy podcast":

"To me, this shouldn't be that hard. Like, the Steelers want you, the Giants want you. We're seeing players across the league make decisions. It shouldn't be that hard. Either you want to play or you don't. You want to play in Pittsburgh, or you don't. You want to play in New York, or you don't. It's not that hard. Make the decision and live with it."

Aaron Rodgers to Vikings: Brett Favre implores former teammate to join Minnesota

While the Steelers and Giants continue to wait patiently for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future, Hall of Famer Brett Favre advised him to ditch both options in favor of a move to the Minnesota Vikings.

On "The Will Cain Show," the Green Bay Packers icon said:

"By all means, sign with (the Vikings. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

The Vikings have been loosely linked to Rodgers after Sam Darnold, the team's starting quarterback last season, joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal. Minnesota could field J.J. McCarthy under center, which was the plan for the 2024 campaign until he suffered a meniscus tear in preseason.

The former Michigan Wolverines star remains the firm favorite to lead the Vikings' offense next season. However, the team could explore signing Aaron Rodgers on a short-term deal, as they boast a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl and would be better served by fielding a veteran over a signal-caller who has yet to play a down in the NFL.

The four-time MVP heading to Minnesota would also mean he'd be following the exact same career path that Favre took. The Hall of Famer spent 16 seasons with the Packers before joining the Jets for a year. He then played for the Vikings for two seasons before retiring.

Rodgers signing with Green Bay's divisional rival would complete the cycle, and Favre is eager to see him do it.

