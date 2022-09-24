"It hurts, it hurts a lot" - Antonio Brown no-show at concert leaves fans upset and fuming

In a most unsurprising turn of events, Antonio Brown did not live up to the expectations that people had of him. He was scheduled to perform at a Boston nightclub called 'Whiskey on Water' around midnight. But just a little while before he was supposed to perform, the establishment had to cancel the show and refund the tickets.

It turned out to be a disappointing evening for all concerned. What, however, was new in this case was that instead of Antonio Brown self-destructing, this time there were sound logistical reasons for the cancelation.

Antonio Brown was scheduled to fly in from Miami to Boston on Thursday, but that flight ended up getting canceled. This left the sponsors of the event Vodkyte with no option but to pull the event and refund the tickets to those that had purchased them.

Naturally, that left a lot of people disappointed with the outcome. Even though, in theory, it was supposed to be a rap show, many people wanted to see him because of his NFL connections.

Corin Mahan, whose father is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, wanted to tell him that she had met Antonio Brown. However, when it did not transpire, she lamented:

“My dad is a huge Steelers fan, I wanted to come to say that I met him.”

Another person, Daikari Robinson, seemed distraught, claiming:

“It hurts, it hurts a lot.”

This was nominally supposed to be a night for Antonio Brown to promote his rap music, having effectively stalled his NFL career. The venue was booked for the event just three days prior and out of the 280 tickets on offer, only about 200 were taken up.

Antonio Brown can't afford such misadventures

This was the worst possible thing to happen to Brown given that his chances of returning to the NFL are slim. Also, if he had been able to show commitment to this performance, one could have taken him more seriously in his new ventures.

However, even with the excuse of having his flight canceled, the fact that he took no contingency measures or booked the venue earlier would be a cause of concern for those who believe he has turned a page.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Antonio Brown drops the video to his new track “Get In My Bag” featuring Young Thug



Antonio Brown drops the video to his new track “Get In My Bag” featuring Young Thug https://t.co/ambu1LEgrY

It is hoped that he will do better, given another chance. But right now, he should have real concerns about how many more chances he will get. Having alienated the football community, the music community outreach here did not get off to the smoothest start.

